Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Stake Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000.

SEIX opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

