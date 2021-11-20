Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Critical Contrast

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus target price of $357.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 3.97 $79.96 million $25.16 12.57 Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.47 $62.21 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 22.79% 32.07% 6.73% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.