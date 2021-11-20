Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Critical Contrast

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virtus Investment Partners
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Patria Investments
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.4% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$603.90 million
|3.97
|$79.96 million
|$25.16
|12.57
|Patria Investments
|$115.00 million
|8.47
|$62.21 million
|N/A
|N/A
Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.
Profitability
This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners
|22.79%
|32.07%
|6.73%
|Patria Investments
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividends
Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
