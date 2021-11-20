Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,217 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

