Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

