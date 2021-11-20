Virtu Financial LLC Buys 6,235 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Akerna worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

