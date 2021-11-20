Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,458 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Embraer by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,494,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

