Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

