Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LGO opened at $10.61 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

