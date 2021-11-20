Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 32,128 Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ra Medical Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 721.86% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.