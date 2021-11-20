Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $5.24 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

