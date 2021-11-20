Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 10,846,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,827. Vipshop has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

