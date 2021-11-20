VIMworld Trading 43.6% Lower This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and approximately $870,486.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069824 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.