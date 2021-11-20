Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $440,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get adidas alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.24.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.