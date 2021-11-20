Vid (VI) Market Cap Achieves $1.85 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 73.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $947.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

