VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CEY stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.