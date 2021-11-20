VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CEY stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.64% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

