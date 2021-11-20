Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VERX. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 10.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

