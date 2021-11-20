Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

