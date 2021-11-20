Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $10,330,847 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $663.84 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

