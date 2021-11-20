Veriti Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 129,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

