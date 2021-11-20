Veriti Management LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 80.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HP by 179.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,863 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

