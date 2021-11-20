Veriti Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock worth $32,567,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

