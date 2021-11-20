Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

