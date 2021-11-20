Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.03 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $230.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

