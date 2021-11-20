VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $246.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

