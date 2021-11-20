Vericel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,195 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,297% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

VCEL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 579,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,817. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,433.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 75.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 148.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

