Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verano traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.37. 812,536 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

VRNOF has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

