Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $11.96 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

