Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

About Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.