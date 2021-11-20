Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

