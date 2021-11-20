Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Raised by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $293.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $240.87 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

