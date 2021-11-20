Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,004,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

