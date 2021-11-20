Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,306 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

