Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,061 Shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 87,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 145,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

