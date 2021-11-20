Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 376,790 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth $463,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of -0.81.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

