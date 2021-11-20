Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.74% of Vincerx Pharma worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 235,481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $12.56 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

