Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.