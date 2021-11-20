Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.83% of Evolution Petroleum worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $7,550,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,202,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $252,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM opened at $5.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.