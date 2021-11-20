Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VALN opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.