Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,620,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 35,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,621,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,786,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

