V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

CRVL opened at $195.35 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.