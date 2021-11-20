Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Chinh Chu Sells 56,250 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

