Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Urban One has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

