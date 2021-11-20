urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00.

UGRO stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and a P/E ratio of -34.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

