UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Insider Mariya Pylypiv Purchases 12,618 Shares of Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 3,517,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,081. UpHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

