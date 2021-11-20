Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 14th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

