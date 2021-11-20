Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $21.01

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $20.24. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $540.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 458,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.