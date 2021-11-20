Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

