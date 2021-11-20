Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

