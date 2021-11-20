Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $205.58 and last traded at $205.44. Approximately 231,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,718,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,791,965 shares of company stock worth $268,926,463 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

