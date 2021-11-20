United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,024.49

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.49 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,061 ($13.86). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.83), with a volume of 1,371,404 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,031.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,024.49.

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

